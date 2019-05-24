Real estate title firm’s lapse exposes data in 885M flies

A security lapse at a major real estate title company exposed the bank account numbers and other sensitive information contained in 885 million files.

First American Financial confirmed the problem Friday after it was reported by the blog Krebs On Security . A flaw in an internet application allowed anyone with a web browser to see the confidential data until First American blocked all outside access Friday. It's unclear if any of the exposed information was scooped up by outsiders with criminal intentions.

"We have hired an outside forensic firm to assure us that there has not been any meaningful unauthorized access to our customer data," First American said in a statement.

If the 885 million records were harvested, it would rank among the biggest leaks of data on the internet.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Sun Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

First American, based in Santa Ana, California, generates $5.7 billion in revenue from 800 offices in nine countries. The company's stock slipped 2% in Friday's extended trading.