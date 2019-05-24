Business

Grains mostly higher, livestock mixed

The Associated Press

CHICAGO

Grain futures were mostly higher Friday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for July delivery rose .60 cent at $4.7960 a bushel; Jul corn was up .40 cent at $3.9840 a bushel; July oats was off 2.40 cents at $3.1060 a bushel; while July soybeans was gained 5.80 cents at 8.3040 bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle was off .40 cent at $1.1068 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle rose 7.87 cents $1.4362 a pound; Jun. lean hogs fell .80 cent at .8835 a pound.

