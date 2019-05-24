Grains mostly higher, livestock mixed

Grain futures were mostly higher Friday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for July delivery rose .60 cent at $4.7960 a bushel; Jul corn was up .40 cent at $3.9840 a bushel; July oats was off 2.40 cents at $3.1060 a bushel; while July soybeans was gained 5.80 cents at 8.3040 bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle was off .40 cent at $1.1068 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle rose 7.87 cents $1.4362 a pound; Jun. lean hogs fell .80 cent at .8835 a pound.