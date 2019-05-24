Crews contain large fire at Hastings fertilizer plant

Crews have contained a large fire at a Hastings fertilizer plant.

The fire was reported about 11:30 p.m. Thursday at the CPI Dry Fertilizer Plant and was contained just before 4 a.m. Friday.

The blaze forced authorities to close U.S. Highway 6, but the road was reopened early Friday.

Authorities urged residents to keep their windows closed and turn off air conditioners if they have health conditions that could be exasperated by smoke.

No injuries were reported and the extent of damages to the plant weren't clear.