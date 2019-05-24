China to support airlines seeking compensation from Boeing

FILe - In this May 8, 2019, file photo, a Boeing 737 MAX 8 jetliner being built for Turkish Airlines takes off on a test flight in Renton, Wash. Representatives from more 30 countries met with Federal Aviation Administration officials Thursday, May 23, to hear the U.S. regulator's approach to determining how soon the Boeing 737 Max can resume flying after two crashes that killed 346 people. AP Photo

China's airline industry association has thrown its support behind 13 Chinese carriers seeking compensation from Boeing for groundings of the 737 Max 8.

The China Air Transport Association said in a statement Friday that the groundings and delayed deliveries of the planes were causing "serious damage" to the companies' businesses. It estimated their losses at 4 billion yuan ($580 million) should the planes remain grounded through the end of next month.

The group said it would "actively support and coordinate member companies to carry out their compensation work."

The Chinese airlines have 96 Max aircraft in their fleets, with more than 30 more due to be delivered this year.

China was among the first governments to order 737 Max jets grounded in March after crashes in Ethiopia and Indonesia.