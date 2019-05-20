LHP Engineering Solutions plans expansion at headquarters

A company that provides global engineering and technology integration services is planning an expansion at its headquarters in southern Indiana.

Officials announced Monday that Columbus-based LHP Engineering Solutions plans to invest more than $1 million in building and office improvements as well as in hardware and software.

Plans call for creating up to 135 new jobs by 2023. The company currently employs about 190 people in Columbus and nearly 480 worldwide.

The Indiana Economic Development Corp. has offered LHP Engineering Solutions up to $1.6 million in conditional tax credits based on the company's job creation plans.