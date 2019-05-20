Impossible Foods debuts meatless sausage at Little Caesars

Plant-based burger maker Impossible Foods is debuting meatless sausage crumbles on Little Caesars pizza.

The pizza chain will start testing the Impossible Supreme Pizza on Monday at 58 restaurants in Fort Myers, Florida; Yakima, Washington; and Albuquerque, New Mexico. The $12 pizza also comes with mushrooms, caramelized onions and green peppers.

If the test goes well, Detroit-based Little Caesars could expand availability nationwide.

The debut comes amid growing consumer interest in plant-based meat substitutes. Burger King is also currently testing an Impossible Whopper.

California-based Impossible Foods developed the sausage with sweet Italian seasoning after Little Caesars approached it earlier this year.

Impossible Foods says it has not yet announced plans to sell the sausage elsewhere.

Like Impossible's burger, the plant-based sausage is derived from soy plants.