Trial begins in challenge to 4 abortion laws in Virginia

A trial has begun in a federal lawsuit seeking to overturn four abortion-restriction measures in Virginia.

The laws being challenged include a physician-only measure that bars nurse practitioners and physician's assistants from performing first-trimester abortions.

Lawyers for the women's health groups suing the state skipped their opening statement Tuesday and began their case by calling a doctor who testified that abortion "is one of the safest medical procedures that exist."

Dr. Mark Nichols said he believes the laws in question are not medically necessary.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Sun Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

During cross-examination by a lawyer for the state, Nichols acknowledged that although complications are unusual, some would require a woman to be hospitalized.

The trial began as the abortion debate intensifies nationwide. Several states have passed tough new anti-abortion laws, including Alabama, Mississippi, Georgia, Ohio and Kentucky.