Honolulu bike share riders increase as Biki turns 2

A Honolulu self-service bicycle rental program is the sixth most used bike share program in the nation, according to a national report.

Biki is behind New York City, Chicago, greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area and Washington, D.C., the report from the National Association of City Transportation Officials said.

Usage has increased to an average of three rides per bike per day, up from 1.7 in the first six months of operation, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported Friday. Around 36 million trips were taken on station-based bike share programs nationwide, the report said.

Biki has around 13,000 recurring riders, but around 100,000 members total that have used the system, according to Todd Boulanger, executive director of Biki's operator, Bikeshare Hawaii.

Biki launched two years ago to some complaints that its docking stations were taking up vehicle parking spots on streets. Officials say one car parking stall can house around eight Biki bikes.

"I know a lot of people, in 2017, went to their favorite block and said, 'Oh my god, the city's changed overnight,'" Boulanger said. "So we're at the point where people — when we were installing the Makiki station this last December — instead of saying, 'What is this?' people said, 'I'm so happy you're here, what took you so long?' So that's where the message has really changed."

Boulanger said he receives about three to four requests a day for a Biki station.

"It's important that when we place stations, we place them in very visible, easy to get to, easy, safe bike places to be, like Waikiki, Kakaako, because those stations, the average rides per bike per day are higher than three," he said. "We have some stations — a lot of stations in the Waikiki and Kakaako area that are six, seven rides per day. And we have one station that's up to 10 rides per day. That's per bike.

Officials now want to expand into Kalihi-Palama and Kaimuki, add employer discounts and introduce electric bikes.