New publisher takes over Standard-Examiner, Daily Herald

The Ogden-based Standard-Examiner and Daily Herald in Provo have a new leader.

The Standard-Examiner reports Scott Blonde began his new role Tuesday as publisher of the two Ogden Newspapers-owned publications.

He comes to Utah from Florida-based Breeze Newspapers, another Ogden Newspapers property.

Blonde replaces publisher Rhett Long, who is retiring.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Sun Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Blonde said he hopes to bolster the newspapers' advertising and printing operations and looks forward to meeting community leaders. He said he was drawn to Utah, in part, by the state's skiing and recreational opportunities.

Long said he will assist Blonde during a transition. Long had served as publisher of the Daily Herald and then took on duties as publisher of the Standard-Examiner last year after it was acquired by Ogden Newspapers. The company is based in Wheeling, West Virginia.