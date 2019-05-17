Body found in New Jersey river is missing Maryland man

Authorities say a body found in the Hudson River this week has been identified as a 27-year-old Maryland man who went missing earlier this month while visiting friends in New Jersey.

Hudson County prosecutors say Jaime Kwebetchou's body was found around 3 p.m. Wednesday near the Lackawanna Ferry Station in Hoboken. But a cause of death has not been determined.

Authorities say it's not yet known how long Kwebetchou had been in the water before he was found or how he ended up there.

An Air Force veteran, Kwebetchou was last seen May 4 at two bars in Hoboken. His family reported him as missing on May 9.