Deere: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

FILE - In this April 9, 2019, wheels are attach as workers assemble a tractor at John Deere's Waterloo, Iowa assembly plant. Deere & Co. reports earnings on Friday, May 17. Zach Boyden-Holmes

Deere & Co. (DE) on Friday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $1.13 billion.

The Moline, Illinois-based company said it had profit of $3.52 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.58 per share.

The agricultural equipment manufacturer posted revenue of $11.34 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $10.27 billion, which beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $10.15 billion.

Deere shares have declined 2% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has climbed 15%. The stock has declined nearly 1% in the last 12 months.