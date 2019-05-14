W.Va. participating in states’ lawsuit over generic drugs

West Virginia has joined a federal lawsuit alleging generic drug manufacturers conspired to inflate and manipulate prices.

Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced West Virginia's participation with other states Monday. The lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in Connecticut alleges 20 firms conspired to reduce competition and restrain trade relating to more than 100 drugs. They include treatments for diabetes, cancer and arthritis.

The lawsuit also names 15 senior executives responsible for pricing, sales and marketing as defendants. It asks for a finding that the defendants' actions violated federal and state antitrust and consumer protection laws.

A company named in the lawsuit, Teva Pharmaceuticals USA, has denied any criminal behavior or civil liability. Mylan Pharmaceuticals is among other defendants.

The lawsuit seeks damages and court action to restore market competition.