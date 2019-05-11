Ohio flour mill operating at site for 2 centuries to close

A flour mill in central Ohio operating at the same site for just over 200 years is closing at the end of June.

The Ashland Times-Gazette reports Denver-based Ardent Mills announced on Friday the closing of its Loudonville, Ohio, mill, which has 15 employees, along with mills in Macon, Georgia; Red Lion, Pennsylvania; and Rush City, Minnesota.

The Loudonville mill, roughly halfway between Cleveland and Columbus, was established in 1818 by Alex Skinner, with two stone burrs to grind wheat into flour.

It was purchased in 1861 by August Taylor. One of Taylor's millers developed flour similar to the white general purpose flour sold today, winning a blue ribbon at the 1876 Philadelphia World's Fair.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Sun Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

Ardent says it will offer workers jobs at other mills or provide career support.