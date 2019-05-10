NC Supreme Court upholds civil judgment against Brannon

North Carolina's highest court has upheld a civil judgment against a former Republican congressional candidate in which jurors decided he made false and misleading statements while urging two people to invest in a now-closed technology company.

A state Supreme Court majority rejected on Friday legal arguments made by attorneys for Greg Brannon, who was ordered after a 2014 trial to pay $250,000 to investors in a company of which he became a board member.

Brannon is a Cary OB-GYN who finished second in 2014 and 2016 U.S. Senate primaries as a favorite of tea-party Republicans. His 2016 U.S. House bid also was unsuccessful.

Justices rejected Brannon's claims he deserved a new trial in part because the company's CEO was absolved of wronging by the same jury that found Brannon liable.