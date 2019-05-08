New Oak Ridge facility for computing, quantum information

U.S. Energy Secretary Rick Perry has helped break ground on a new research facility at the Oak Ridge National Laboratory.

According to a news release, the groundbreaking for the 100,000-square-foot Translational Research Capability Facility took place on Tuesday with Perry and U.S. Rep. Chuck Fleischmann in attendance.

The facility will be purpose-built for research in computing, materials science and quantum information science. It is designed to have flexible space that encourages collaboration among researchers.

At the ceremony, Perry said the facility will be a place for "scientists, researchers, engineers, and innovators to take on big challenges and deliver transformative solutions."

The estimated $95 million construction is supported by the Science Laboratory Infrastructure program of the Department of Energy's Office of Science.