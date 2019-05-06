Amazon to open first Go store that accepts cash

FILE - In this Jan. 30, 2019, file photo people walk past and into an Amazon Go store in San Francisco. An Amazon Go store opening Tuesday, May 7, 2019, in New York, will be the first of its kind to accept cash. AP Photo

Amazon launched its high-tech Go convenience store a year ago, where shoppers can pull items off the shelf and walk out.

Now it's adding a decidedly low-tech feature by accepting cash.

Its new store opening in New York City Tuesday will be the first Amazon Go store to do so. At its other shops, customers can only enter with an app that links to a credit card or an Amazon account.

The company, facing backlash from critics who say cashless stores discriminate against the poor, confirmed last month that it was working on a way to accept cash.

"This is how we're starting," says Cameron Janes, who oversees Amazon's physical stores. "We're going to learn from customers on what works and what doesn't work and then iterate and improve it over time."