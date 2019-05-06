Omaha could soon roll out electric scooter pilot program

Omaha pedestrians and drivers may soon have to make way for electric scooter riders on the city's sidewalks and streets.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that the City Council will vote Tuesday on a pilot project to bring up to 1,500 dockless scooters to the city through November.

Scooter companies Lime and Spin say they could make the electric scooters available as early as Wednesday.

The scooters are equipped with GPS so users can track them down for rent through a smartphone app.

Many officials have expressed support for the project but there's some hesitation about how the scooters are operated and parked.

Council member Chris Jerram is concerned about scooters being left on streets, in parking spots or near business entrances.

The company plans to educate renters about proper parking.