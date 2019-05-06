Business

Gas prices up slightly in northern New England

The Associated Press

CONCORD, N.H.

Gas prices have risen slightly in northern New England.

The latest GasBuddy price reports show prices rose nearly 2 cents per gallon in Maine last week, to an average of $2.83. In New Hampshire, the average price is $2.76 per gallon, up a cent in the last week. Prices in Vermont were up under a penny, at $2.79 per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 1.3 cents in the last week, averaging $2.89 a gallon. The national average is up 14.3 cents per gallon from a month ago, yet stands 9.1 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

