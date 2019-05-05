Plant closure to mean loss of jobs for 85 full-time workers

A company says the closure of an eastern Pennsylvania plant will mean the loss of jobs for all 85 full-time employees by July.

The (Pottsville) Republican-Herald reports that nylon films maker AdvanSix announced that the closure of its Pottsville plant.

Debra Lewis, a spokeswoman from the company's headquarters in Parsippany, New Jersey, said an announcement was made at a meeting at the plant and employees were to get official notification by mail.

She says county officials were also sent a letter about the closure. Local employees are being encouraged to apply at the company's other locations, the closest of which are in Philadelphia and Virginia.

President and CEO Erin Kane said the company also announced "a new strategic alliance" with a leading producer of films for the flexible packaging industry.