City seeks proposals for hotel to boost convention business

Cincinnati officials have requested proposals for a new, upscale hotel they say will boost the city's convention business.

The new downtown hotel would have at least 600 rooms and be built south of the Duke Energy Convention Center.

Convention and development leaders have complained that the Millennium Hotel, which is connected to the center by a skywalk, is out-of-date and hurting business. They say large conventions booked in Cincinnati decreased from 37 in 2016 to 12 in 2018.

City officials have tried to persuade the Millennium's owners to remodel or sell the building.

A Hamilton County's prosecutor's spokesman recently said that office was considering filing a lawsuit to declare the hotel a nuisance property.

Millennium officials say a nuisance complaint is unwarranted and the hotel provides safe, clean, affordable rooms.