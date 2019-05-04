Business
Gas price spike easing, but prices at the pump tick up
Analysts say the gas price spike appears to be easing, but drivers in New Jersey and around the nation are still seeing higher prices at the pump.
AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in the state on Friday was $2.93, up a penny from last week. Drivers were paying $2.89 a gallon a year ago at this time.
The national average gas price Friday was $2.89, also up a penny from last week and substantially higher than last year's national average of $2.81.
AAA expects this summer's gas prices to be on par with prices last summer last, with the year's highest prices in May. Heading into summer, analysts say factors including supply-demand levels, U.S. production and crude prices will shape the summer forecast.
