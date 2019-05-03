United Airlines expands Reno to Houston nonstop flights

United Airlines and the Reno-Tahoe International Airport have announced they will expand nonstop flights between Reno and Houston.

The Reno Gazette-Journal reports both said Friday the nonstop flights will be expanded into a daily, year-round service.

Officials say the expansion is a big win for an airport that saw a reduction in flights during the recession as its passenger numbers plummeted. The expanded Houston route also is seen by the airport as an important connection to destinations such as the eastern U.S., Mexico, South America and the Caribbean.

Reno-Tahoe Airport Authority president and CEO Marily Mora says United's new daily, year-round service is due to strong customer demand for non-stop service to the nation's fourth-largest city.

United Airlines is based in Chicago.