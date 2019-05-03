Business
Predators Foundation distributes over $675,000 in grants
The Nashville Predators Foundation has distributed 145 grants totaling nearly $676,000 to community service and charitable organizations based in Nashville and middle Tennessee.
The distribution was made Thursday. This represents the largest one-time donation in the foundation's history.
Since its inception in 1998, the Nashville Predators Foundation has given more than $6 million in financial grants to charities and community service organizations in the Nashville area.
