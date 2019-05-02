Golden Knights promote McCrimmon to GM, retain McPhee

FILE - In this May 21, 2016, file photo, Brandon Wheat Kings head coach Kelly McCrimmon, top center, looks to the scoreboard with his players during second-period CHL Memorial Cup hockey game action against the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies in Red Deer, Alberta. The Vegas Golden Knights have promoted Kelly McCrimmon to general manager and kept George McPhee as president of hockey operations. McPhee and owner Bill Foley announced the unexpected move Thursday, May 2, 2019, amid speculation about other NHL teams being interested in McCrimmon. He had served as McPhee’s top assistant since August 2016, a year before the franchise made its on-ice debut. Jeff McIntosh

The Vegas Golden Knights have promoted Kelly McCrimmon to general manager and kept George McPhee as president of hockey operations.

McPhee and owner Bill Foley announced the unexpected move Thursday amid speculation about other NHL teams being interested in McCrimmon. He had served as McPhee's top assistant since August 2016, a year before the franchise made its on-ice debut.

Although McPhee will remain in charge of hockey operations, McCrimmon takes over as the day-to-day contact for trades and other moves. Under McPhee and McCrimmon's direction, Vegas made NHL history by reaching the Stanley Cup Final in its first season and made the playoffs in its second.

McCrimmon came from the Western Hockey League where he built the Brandon WheatKings into a powerhouse at the junior level. The Edmonton Oilers currently have a GM vacancy, and McCrimmon was also considered a leading candidate to take over Seattle's expansion team.