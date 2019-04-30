Grains lower, livestock mixed

Grain futures were lower Tuesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for May delivery fell 6.20 cents at $4.2340 a bushel; May corn was off 1.60 cents at $3.5160 a bushel; May oats lost 10.40 cents at $3.0620 a bushel; while May soybeans dropped 8 cents at 8.4440 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Apr. live cattle was up .70 cent at $1.2555 a pound; Apr. feeder cattle was off 1.33 cents at $1.4252 a pound; Apr. lean hogs fell 1.27 cents at .8448 a pound.