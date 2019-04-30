Business

Grains lower, livestock mixed

The Associated Press

CHICAGO

Grain futures were lower Tuesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for May delivery fell 6.20 cents at $4.2340 a bushel; May corn was off 1.60 cents at $3.5160 a bushel; May oats lost 10.40 cents at $3.0620 a bushel; while May soybeans dropped 8 cents at 8.4440 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Apr. live cattle was up .70 cent at $1.2555 a pound; Apr. feeder cattle was off 1.33 cents at $1.4252 a pound; Apr. lean hogs fell 1.27 cents at .8448 a pound.

