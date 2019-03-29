NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn’t happen this week

This combination of 2019 file photos shows House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Sen. Bernie Sanders and House Financial Services Committee Chair Maxine Waters. On Friday, March 29, 2019, The Associated Press has found that stories circulating on the internet that the three legislators passed only six bills during their combined 67 years in office, are untrue. The three Democratic members of Congress have together served more than 80 years and have sponsored a total of 13 bills that became law. J. Scott Applewhite, Steven Senne AP Photo