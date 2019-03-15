Internet, used car repairs top W.Va. AG consumer complaints

Internet service, used vehicle repairs and cable TV are topping the West Virginia attorney general's list of consumer complaints in the Charleston-Huntington regions.
Attorney General Patrick Morrisey on Thursday released a list of the top written complaints filed with his consumer protection division in Cabell, Kanawha, Putnam and Wayne counties last year.
Also making the list were roofing, telephone service and home repairs.
Morrisey says the top issue statewide was automotive and motor vehicle issues. Communication complaints occupied the number two slot.
The list didn't include reports of scams.
