Cash from NY, feds tests 100K rape kits, leads to 1K arrests

FILE - In this Sept. 12, 2018 file photo, Manhattan District Attorney, Cyrus Vance, Jr., speaks to reporters after a hearing in Manhattan criminal court in New York. Languishing evidence in over 100,000 sexual assault cases around the country has been sent for DNA testing with money from the New York prosecutor and federal authorities, and the effort has spurred over 1,000 arrests and hundreds of convictions so far. That's according to a report released Tuesday, March 12, 2019 by Vance Jr. and data provided by the federal Department of Justice. Mary Altaffer, File AP Photo