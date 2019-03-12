Disabled man seeks $13.5M after convictions overturned

FILE - In this Oct. 2, 2015 file photo, Richard Lapointe speaks to the media outside Superior Court in Hartford, Conn., after a judge dismissed charges against the mentally disabled former dishwasher who was convicted of killing his wife's 88-year-old grandmother in 1987 and spent almost 26 years in prison. He had been freed in the previous April. Lapointe is locked in another legal fight with Connecticut officials in 2019. This time it is over his demand for $13.5 million in compensation for wrongful imprisonment. His lawyers are seeking permission to sue the state, but officials are opposing the effort as prosecutors still believe he is guilty. Hartford Courant via AP, File Brad Horrigan