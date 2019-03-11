Doctors to Texas parents: No vaccination, no office visit

Dr. Albert Karam, a pediatrician poses for a portrait in one of the exam rooms at his office in Dallas on Friday, March 8, 2019. Dr. Karam is a pediatrician who does not accept unvaccinated patients. North Texas pediatricians say they've found that more and more parents want to be certain their children won't be in a waiting room with children who haven't had their shots, especially in light of recent measles outbreaks around Texas. The Dallas Morning News via AP Vernon Bryant