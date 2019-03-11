Court rejects Ghosn’s request to attend Nissan board meeting

In this May 12, 2016, photo, then Nissan Motor Co. President and CEO Carlos Ghosn speaks during a joint press conference with Mitsubishi Motors Corp. in Yokohama, near Tokyo. Ghosn, released on bail, is asking for a court's approval to attend the Japanese automaker's board meeting Tuesday, March 12, 2019. It is unclear if Ghosn could attend. Japanese media say prosecutors will likely argue against his attendance. Eugene Hoshiko AP Photo