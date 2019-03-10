Business

Walz: Collapsing dairy barns threaten Minnesota economy

The Associated Press

March 10, 2019 02:57 PM

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, center left, talks with Dover, Minn., farmer Chuck Henry during a visit to see storm damage on Rob and Katie Kreidermacher's farm, Saturday, March 9, 2019, near Altura, Minn. Henry also had damage to his barns which killed 35 cows.
ALTURA, Minn.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz says dairy barns collapsing due to heavy snowfall are threatening the state's economy.

Walz and Sen. Tina Smith met with dairy farmers near Altura in southeastern Minnesota on Saturday. Dozens of barn roofs have collapsed in Minnesota because of heavy snow, with farms in the southeastern part of the state especially hard hit.

Walz calls dairy farms "the bedrock of the economy and their communities."

Smith says the damage to barns and herds is following low prices for dairy products. She calls it "a double whammy."

The Post Bulletin report s a bill in the Legislature would help get loans and insurance payments to affected farmers as soon as possible.

But farmer Rob Kreidermacher says he's not sure how much money his family can afford to borrow.

