Warner Bros. CEO apologizes to staff amid misconduct reports

FILE - In this Feb. 6, 2013, file photo, Kevin Tsujihara, poses for photos in a screening room at the Warner Bros. Studios in Burbank, Calif. Tsujihara is apologizing to his staff amid a WarnerMedia investigation into sexual misconduct reports instigated by an article in The Hollywood Reporter earlier this week. In the memo obtained by The Associated Press Friday,March 8, 2019, Tsujihara says he regrets making mistakes in his personal life that have caused pain and embarrassment to people he loves and the company. Jae C. Hong, File AP Photo