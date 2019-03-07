Ohio House transportation budget bill to increase fuel taxes

Highlights of the state transportation budget bill approved by the Ohio House Finance Committee and scheduled for a vote by the full House include:
— A 10.7-cents-per-gallon increase to the current 28-cents-per-gallon gas tax over three years, starting Oct. 1.
— A 20-cents-per-gallon increase to the current 28-cents-per-gallon diesel tax over three years, starting Oct. 1.
— Providing $100 million a year in federal transportation funding to public transit.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Sun Herald
#ReadLocal
— Splitting revenue from the fuel taxes, with the Ohio Department of Transportation to receive 55 percent and 45 percent to go to local governments.
— A yearly registration fee on alternative-fuel vehicles including $200 for electric vehicles and $100 for hybrids.
— Requiring only one license plate on a vehicle, in the back.
— Allowing municipalities and townships to levy an additional $5 motor vehicle registration fee.
— Regulation by the state of light-weight electric scooters including age limits, speed restrictions and other provisions.
Comments