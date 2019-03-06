Oregon city will have last Blockbuster store in world

File - In this July 13, 2018 file photo, Scott Thornton takes a selfie in front of the Bend, Ore., Blockbuster. The Blockbuster store in Bend, Oregon became the last one in the US last year. And now it's the only one in the world. The Bulletin reports that a Blockbuster store in Perth, Australia is closing later this month, leaving the Bend franchise alone on the planet. The Bulletin via AP, File Ryan Brennecke