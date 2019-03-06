Business

Digital darling BuzzFeed stages newspaper stunt

The Associated Press

March 06, 2019 11:36 AM

Brand ambassador Camila Marte distributes copies of a BuzzFeed newspaper at a subway station near New York's Union Square, Wednesday, March 6, 2019. The internet and social media company printed a one-time, special edition BuzzFeed newspaper, showcasing the latest news stories and BuzzFeed content.
NEW YORK

Digital darling BuzzFeed has gone retro chic.

The online media company handed out 20,000 newspapers printed on actual paper during a publicity stunt Wednesday.

It joked it was "testing a new technology."

The company is best known for its viral posts and quizzes and has a well-regarded news division.

Cheeky treatments in the special edition included a cover story entitled: "How Momo Went From Viral Hoax to Viral Hottie."

Other articles delved into entertainment, food and millennial burnout.

There also was a serving of politics — sort of. One tasty tidbit advised against hiring Democratic Sen. Cory Booker, a "teetotaling 2020 presidential candidate," as a bartender for your next party.

The newspaper included 12 pages, including a back page devoted to advertising.

