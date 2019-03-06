Gov. Cooper ready to present full 2-year budget plan

North Carolina Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper is ready to offer his ideas on how to spend state money for the next two years.
Cooper planned to unveil on Wednesday the details of his state budget proposal through mid-2021. His spending plan comes with more weight compared to the past two years because Republicans in charge of the legislature no longer can override his vetoes on their own.
The governor revealed some budget provisions Tuesday. He's pitching a $3.9 billion bond referendum package, most of which would go to public education. He also said his proposal will include a Medicaid expansion plan and a rural economic development program.
Cooper said he recognizes he won't get everything in his budget but hopes a bipartisan budget can be negotiated with the GOP.
