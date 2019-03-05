Details of Whitmer’s 1st state budget proposal

Details from Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's first budget proposal:
ROADS
She proposed a 45-cents-a-gallon gasoline and diesel tax increase that would be phased in between this October and October 2020, raising $2.5 billion more annually for road and bridge work. She wants to no longer divert up to $600 million from general funds to the transportation budget, so the net increase in spending for roads would be $1.9 billion.
RETIREMENT TAX
She proposed repealing a 2011 law that eliminated or reduced exemptions from the taxation of pension and other retirement income, saving more than 400,000 families an average of $800 annually.
EARNED INCOME TAX CREDIT
She proposed doubling the earned income tax credit for low-income earners from 6 percent of the federal credit to 12 percent. It would be phased in over two years.
