Jessica Mendoza hired as Mets adviser but keeps ESPN job

FILE - In this May 29, 2009, file photo, USA softball player Jessica Mendoza poses for a photo in the ESPN broadcast booth at the Women's College World Series in Oklahoma City. Mendoza has been hired as a baseball operations adviser for the New York Mets while remaining a broadcaster for ESPN's "Sunday Night Baseball." The move, announced Tuesday, March 5, 2019, is part of an increasing number of television commentators who also work for teams. File AP Photo