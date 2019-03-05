Gdansk mayor: No public space for divisive priest’s statue

FILE - In this Thursday Feb. 21, 2019 file photo, activists in Poland pull down a statue of a prominent deceased priest, Father Henryk Jankowski, who allegedly abused minors sexually, in Gdansk, Poland. The new mayor of the Polish city of Gdansk, Aleksandra Dulkiewicz, said late Monday March 4, 2019, the statue of controversial Solidarity-era priest Henryk Jankowski, at the center of allegations he abused minors, should not stand in a public place. Gazeta Wyborcza, File AP Photo/Bartek Sabela