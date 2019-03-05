Belarus leader says he wants closer ties to NATO

FILE - In this Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017 file photo, Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko waves to journalists as he arrives at the Zapad (West) 2017 joint Russia-Belarus military exercises at the Borisovsky range in Borisov, Belarus. The president of Belarus, who was once dubbed Europe's last dictator, said on Tuesday March 5, 2019 that he is eager for better ties with NATO in the light of talks about the price Russia charges to sell his country oil. Sergei Grits, File AP Photo