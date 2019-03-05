Target hits on all cylinders in the fourth quarter

FILE - This May 3, 2017, file photo shows a Target store in Omaha, Neb. Strong online sales and more shoppers helped push Target’s fourth-quarter results past Wall Street’s expectations. The chain’s remodeling and expanded delivery services enticed shoppers to buy during the critical holiday season. The retailer reported a 31 percent jump in comparable digital sales, with same-store sales up 5.3 percent. Nati Harnik, File AP Photo