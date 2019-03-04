Murphy nods at ‘savings’ ahead of 2nd budget speech

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is about to unveil his second budget and says this year's spending blueprint will put forward "significant and sustainable savings," though he offered little detail.
The first-term Democrat and former Wall Street executive is set to deliver his budget address on Tuesday to a joint session of the Democratic-led Legislature.
The current year's $37.4 billion budget expires July 1, and Murphy and lawmakers are required to have a balanced budget in place by then.
Murphy said last week during a Chamber of Commerce dinner in Washington that this year's budget will be different from last year's and teased the notion that his plan would lower the state's property tax burden. He didn't give specifics.
