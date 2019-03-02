Toyota Mississippi to start making new generation Corolla

Workers at a Toyota Motor Co. plant in Mississippi will soon start manufacturing a new generation of the Corolla compact car.
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reports the first car of the 12th generation Corolla is set to roll off the assembly line March 18.
The Japanese auto maker has invested $1.2 billion in the Toyota Mississippi plant in Blue Springs, which began production in October 2011. The company recently invested $170 million for new equipment and tooling for the next-generation Corolla. Toyota Mississippi also has added 400 new team members, bringing the total workforce to nearly 2,000.
Toyota Mississippi built about 1.2 million 11th-generation Corollas.
