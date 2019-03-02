Lewisburg is a small town success story in West Virginia

This photo taken Feb. 5, 2019, shows construction underway on the Stratton Alley Project, which will feature five commercial spaces with modern sidewalk design and landscaping in downtown Lewisburg, W. Va. Known for its historical landmarks and unique assortment of restaurants, along with its begonia-bedecked downtown streets and vibrant arts community, Lewisburg is adored and envied in equal measure by its neighbors in southern West Virginia. The Register-Herald via AP Jenny Harnish