Trump claims Cohen book would prove ex-aide a liar

FILE- In this Feb. 27, 2019 file photo, Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer, is sworn in to testify before the House Oversight and Reform Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington. Giving Congress a who's who of President Donald Trump's allies and business associates during his testimony, Cohen rattled off more than a dozen names, providing the committee with a potential roadmap for future hearings. J. Scott Applewhite, File AP Photo