As Brexit looms, UK ‘preppers’ stock up and hunker down

In this Monday, Feb. 25, 2019 photo, Paolo Arrigo of Seeds of Italy fills up a Brexit Vegetable Growing Survival kit bag, at his company store in London. Arrigo put together 12 months’ worth of easy-to-grow seed packets _ carrots, beans, lettuce, pumpkin, tomatoes _ and labelled it a Brexit Vegetable Growing Survival Kit. He has sold hundreds in a few weeks. Frank Augstein AP Photo