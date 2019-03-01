Staunchly liberal Hawaii in no rush to legalize marijuana

FILE - This Feb. 17, 2016 file photo shows marijuana plants at a home in Honolulu. Hawaii is among the bluest of states, but when it comes to legalizing marijuana, it is out of step with liberal stalwarts such as California and Vermont. A bill that would legalize marijuana in the islands faces significant obstacles from leaders worried about contradicting federal law and jeopardizing Hawaii’s existing medical marijuana program. It faces a Friday, March 1, 2019, deadline to pass committee. Marina Riker, File AP Photo