Marijuana retail sales bill gets initial approval in Senate

The Vermont Senate has given preliminary approval to a bill to legalize retail sales of marijuana.
Mychamplainvalley.com reports the vote was 23-5 on Thursday. A second vote is expected Friday before the bill goes to the House of Representatives.
The state Senate passed legislation to allow retail marijuana sales in 2016 and 2017, but both bills died in the House.
The bill proposes taxing retail marijuana at sales at 10 percent. It would allow an additional 1 percent local option tax in municipalities that host a retailer.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Sun Herald
#ReadLocal
Retail sales would begin sometime in 2021 if the current bill becomes law. Sales would be restricted to people 21 and older.
Comments