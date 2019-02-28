Trustee: Ocean Resort Casino improving finances, performance

This June 15, 2016 photo shows the exterior of the Ocean Resort Casino in Atlantic City, N.J. while it was still known as Revel. On Feb, 27, 2019 Eric Matejevich the divestiture trustee for the Ocean Resort Casino in Atlantic City, N.J. told The Associated Press the casino has been re-stocked with cash and is starting to turn around its performance after struggling during the fall and winter months. Wayne Parry AP Photo